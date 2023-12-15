The Cross House, one of the recently designated sites, is home to Calgary's Rouge restaurant. (Omar Sherif/Daily Hive)

An iconic theatre, the site of a world-class restaurant, a pre-World War I home, and a first-of-its-kind residence.

Four buildings with a lot of significance to Calgary’s heritage were recently designated as historic resources by the City of Calgary.

The designation means that the buildings won’t be demolished, and it largely protects them from some of their historic elements being altered.

It also means that property owners and tenants can carry on with their normal day-to-day activities including personal use, running a business, or even selling the property.

Here’s a look at the buildings.

The Plaza Theatre

The iconic Kensington business at 1133 Kensington Road NW opened in 1927 as an auto mechanics shop. It was converted into a movie theatre with a single screen in 1935 and still operates as a cinema today.

Nimmons Residence

This building, located at 1827 14th Street SW, holds symbolic meaning for the Bankview and Richmond/Knob Hill neighbourhoods.

It was the first house in the area because the lands that were surveyed for William Nimmons in 1905, and annexed to the City of Calgary in 1907, eventually became Bankview and part of Richmond/Knob Hill.

It’s also designated as a provincial historic resource.

Cross House

The AE Cross House was built in 1891 and acquired by AE Cross eight years later. It’s one of Calgary’s oldest residences and is also designated as an Alberta historic resource. It’s still a significant local landmark in the city’s historic Inglewood neighbourhood area.

The house is home to Rouge, a well-renowned restaurant that’s been around since 2003.

The Lawless Residence

This pre-World War I home, located at 2326 15A Street SE in Inglewood was built in 1912. It’s said to be an example of what houses looked like during the age of optimism between 1906 and 1913.