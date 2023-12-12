This opulent almost $5M penthouse offers incredible panoramic views of Calgary

If you’re in the market for a new place, there’s a stunning penthouse in Calgary for sale with so many amenities… if you can afford the price tag.

It’s located in a central area of the city — 1801 – 400 Eau Clair Avenue — as part of the Prince’s Island Estates. It’s the perfect spot if you want easy access to the city’s downtown core as well as the beauty and serenity of the park and nature.

You’ll also be surrounded by trendy shops, gourmet restaurants and theatres.

It’s not just the location that makes this $4.75 million home stand out, its interior is also incredible from the intricate design to all the amazing features it offers.

And, as a bonus, two giant patios offer panoramic views of the city in every direction.

It’s the perfect space to entertain and enjoy a morning coffee or a glass of wine in the evening. And if you do plan on entertaining, you can also do so inside with a full bar leading to the dining room.

To add to the luxurious feel, you’ll enter the penthouse from a private elevator entrance!

It is also totally spacious with vaulted ceilings and massive windows, adding the picturesque views that can be enjoyed from inside.

The kitchen is designed with solid wood cabinetry and even a breakfast nook with a custom-built table.

The wood theme continues into the rest of the penthouse with heated hardwood floors.

You’ll also never have to leave the comfort of your couch to change the vibe in any of the rooms. The penthouse comes fully equipped with a state-of-the-art control system that manages lighting, blinds, and audio.

You’ll never have any trouble relaxing either, whether you want to enjoy the view from outside in your hot tub or opt for more privacy inside in the deep soaker tub, double shower or steam shower.

What do you think — is this place worth the price tag?