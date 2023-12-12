Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

This opulent almost $5M penthouse offers incredible panoramic views of Calgary

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Dec 12 2023, 6:16 pm
This opulent almost $5M penthouse offers incredible panoramic views of Calgary
Plintz Real Estate

If you’re in the market for a new place, there’s a stunning penthouse in Calgary for sale with so many amenities… if you can afford the price tag.

It’s located in a central area of the city — 1801 – 400 Eau Clair Avenue — as part of the Prince’s Island Estates. It’s the perfect spot if you want easy access to the city’s downtown core as well as the beauty and serenity of the park and nature.

You’ll also be surrounded by trendy shops, gourmet restaurants and theatres.

penthouse

Plintz Real Estate

Plintz Real Estate

It’s not just the location that makes this $4.75 million home stand out, its interior is also incredible from the intricate design to all the amazing features it offers.

And, as a bonus, two giant patios offer panoramic views of the city in every direction.

It’s the perfect space to entertain and enjoy a morning coffee or a glass of wine in the evening. And if you do plan on entertaining, you can also do so inside with a full bar leading to the dining room.

Plintz Real Estate

penthouse

Plintz Real Estate

Plintz Real Estate

penthouse

Plintz Real Estate

To add to the luxurious feel, you’ll enter the penthouse from a private elevator entrance!

It is also totally spacious with vaulted ceilings and massive windows, adding the picturesque views that can be enjoyed from inside.

The kitchen is designed with solid wood cabinetry and even a breakfast nook with a custom-built table.

Plintz Real Estate

Plintz Real Estate

Plintz Real Estate

Plintz Real Estate

The wood theme continues into the rest of the penthouse with heated hardwood floors.

You’ll also never have to leave the comfort of your couch to change the vibe in any of the rooms. The penthouse comes fully equipped with a state-of-the-art control system that manages lighting, blinds, and audio.

Plintz Real Estate

Plintz Real Estate

penthouse

Plintz Real Estate

penthouse

Plintz Real Estate

You’ll never have any trouble relaxing either, whether you want to enjoy the view from outside in your hot tub or opt for more privacy inside in the deep soaker tub, double shower or steam shower.

What do you think — is this place worth the price tag?

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Real Estate
+ Calgary Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop