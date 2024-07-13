Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

You won't believe the views at this $5M inner-city Calgary apartment

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jul 13 2024, 4:00 pm
You won't believe the views at this $5M inner-city Calgary apartment
Purpose Realty

One of Calgary’s newest and most luxurious apartment buildings has one unit left in its presale, and we have to say… it’s pretty stunning.

Located at 605 – 100 19th A Street NW, the apartment at the Kenten in Kensington has so many modern features and amenities that it’s no wonder its listing describes it as a “dream home in the sky.”

Purpose Realty

Purpose Realty

From the moment you step out of the private elevator and into the residence, the panoramic river views greet you through 9 ft floor-to-ceiling windows. The open floor plan maximizes these views, offering a living space where the natural beauty of Calgary’s riverfront is a central feature of the home.

Calgary apartment

Purpose Realty

Purpose Realty

Inside, no detail has been overlooked. The apartment’s custom millwork, a gourmet kitchen, and a butler’s pantry reflect the height of modern luxury. You’ll find an impressive array of high-end features, including triple-pane windows for optimal soundproofing and temperature control, a wine wall, and multiple fireplaces designed to add both warmth and elegance.

The primary bedroom is a standout feature of the apartment. It’s a serene retreat with a floating custom millwork design that offers sweeping river views, a spacious walk-in closet, and a six-piece ensuite bathroom complete with a floating tub, heated floors, and a double shower with steam function.

Purpose Realty

Calgary apartment

Purpose Realty

For those who love to entertain or simply relax, the large terrace offers a perfect view of the sun setting over the Bow River.

Plus, residents will enjoy access to over 8,000 square feet of top-tier amenities, including a sky lounge, a state-of-the-art gym overlooking Kensington, a golf simulator, a sauna, and a hot tub.

The building also offers two bike racks, two titled storage lockers, and three titled parking stalls.

Purpose Realty

Purpose Realty

Purpose Realty

It’s also located in the heart of one of the city’s most popular neighbourhoods, Kensington.

You won’t have to worry about commuting to some of the best restaurants and bars in town if you live a few feet away from places like Hayden Block or Higher Ground.

Purpose Realty

Purpose Realty

Purpose Realty

Purpose Realty

No matter the season or time of day, the views from this apartment are unparalleled in the city.

Would you live here? Let us know in the comments!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Real Estate
+ Calgary Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop