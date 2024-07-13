One of Calgary’s newest and most luxurious apartment buildings has one unit left in its presale, and we have to say… it’s pretty stunning.

Located at 605 – 100 19th A Street NW, the apartment at the Kenten in Kensington has so many modern features and amenities that it’s no wonder its listing describes it as a “dream home in the sky.”

From the moment you step out of the private elevator and into the residence, the panoramic river views greet you through 9 ft floor-to-ceiling windows. The open floor plan maximizes these views, offering a living space where the natural beauty of Calgary’s riverfront is a central feature of the home.

Inside, no detail has been overlooked. The apartment’s custom millwork, a gourmet kitchen, and a butler’s pantry reflect the height of modern luxury. You’ll find an impressive array of high-end features, including triple-pane windows for optimal soundproofing and temperature control, a wine wall, and multiple fireplaces designed to add both warmth and elegance.

The primary bedroom is a standout feature of the apartment. It’s a serene retreat with a floating custom millwork design that offers sweeping river views, a spacious walk-in closet, and a six-piece ensuite bathroom complete with a floating tub, heated floors, and a double shower with steam function.

For those who love to entertain or simply relax, the large terrace offers a perfect view of the sun setting over the Bow River.

Plus, residents will enjoy access to over 8,000 square feet of top-tier amenities, including a sky lounge, a state-of-the-art gym overlooking Kensington, a golf simulator, a sauna, and a hot tub.

The building also offers two bike racks, two titled storage lockers, and three titled parking stalls.

It’s also located in the heart of one of the city’s most popular neighbourhoods, Kensington.

You won’t have to worry about commuting to some of the best restaurants and bars in town if you live a few feet away from places like Hayden Block or Higher Ground.

No matter the season or time of day, the views from this apartment are unparalleled in the city.

Would you live here? Let us know in the comments!