There’s a historic house on the market for sale in Calgary right now, but given its stunning modern interior and sheer size, you wouldn’t be able to tell its age.

The Herron Family Estate was built in the early 1950s. It spans an impressive 32,755 square feet and includes five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a four-car attached garage.

Located adjacent to a serene park and close to Rockyview Hospital and the scenic Glenmore Reservoir, it’s the perfect location for a family home, especially if you enjoy the outdoors.

The main wing of the home has a seamless blend of historic charm and modern elegance.

The entry foyer, complete with heated flooring, leads to a spacious and luminous living room that opens onto a sunny backyard oasis. A chic fireplace featuring a Rundlestone surround and exquisite Brazilian cherry wood flooring create a sophisticated ambiance, ideal for both entertaining guests and intimate family gatherings.

The centrepiece of the gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream! It comes equipped with a 48” Wolf gas range boasting dual ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch warming drawer, and two Bosch dishwashers. An oversized quartz island, beverage station, and ample pantry space also cater to culinary enthusiasts.

It will also be attractive to people who are enthusiastic about sustainability with bamboo cabinetry with solid wood interiors throughout the home.

Retreat to the primary bedroom suite at the end of the day and enjoy views of the lush, mature trees in the backyard. The ensuite bathroom offers a haven of relaxation with a deep soaker tub, granite countertops featuring dual sinks, and an oversized shower.

The south wing of the bungalow encompasses two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, a laundry room with a wash sink, and a sunny fitness room (or second office) overlooking the meticulously landscaped yard. A large mudroom provides access to the heated four-car garage, featuring epoxy flooring, a work sink, storage rails, and organization racks.

Descend to the lower level, where heated floors ensure comfort throughout the expansive space. Gather with loved ones for movie nights in the recreation room, unwind with friends at the bar adjacent to the walk-in wine cellar, or step out through the walk-up entrance to the spectacular backyard.

For hobbyists and enthusiasts, a remotely operated gated entry leads to a fully insulated and heated workshop complete with a car lift and extra tall garage door — ideal for car collectors, woodworkers, or anyone with a passion for crafting.

Located near Chinook Centre and the Britannia shopping district, with easy access to medical facilities, fitness centers, and prestigious schools from kindergarten to university, the estate offers unparalleled convenience.

Enjoy tons of recreational opportunities, such as the bike pathway system around Glenmore Reservoir, the Glenmore Sailing Club, Calgary Canoe Club, and Southland Leisure Centre!