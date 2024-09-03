Popular hike near Canmore shuttered well into October

A popular hike just outside of Canmore will be closed well into October thanks to rockfall mitigation work happening nearby.

The construction closure posted by Alberta Parks states that Ha Ling Trail and its climbing routes will be closed from September 3 to October 15, or until further notice.

The notice added that Transalta is conducting rockfall mitigation work in the vicinity, and to protect visitors, the trail and climbing routes will remain closed for the duration of the project.

It’s not the only construction impacting a hiking trail in the Canmore area this month — Alberta Parks says crews will be replacing bridges and upgrading other sections of the Heart Creek Interpretive Trail, and equipment and material will be on-site in various areas. That work is set to start on September 11 and wrap up on the 27, or until further notice.