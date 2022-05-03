Calgary highway signs use Flames' Lucic to get drivers to "shoulder check" (VIDEO)

If you see an uptick in shoulder checks around Calgary today, this might be why.

Variable traffic signs have been spotted by drivers on Deerfoot Trail and Macleod Trail, with a Calgary Flames theme this morning — just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With the Flames set to open Game 1 against the Dallas Stars tonight at the Saddledome, City of Calgary signs encouraged drivers to shoulder check in a rather unique way.

“If you shoulder check… so will Lucic! Go Flames,” the sign reads.

Video of the sign, uploaded by @farmerbrook15 on Instagram, was spotted and shared by Lucic himself on Instagram.

Wouldn’t want to be a Dallas defenceman tonight.