Traffic Tuesday: City of Calgary uses hilarious signs to promote safe driving (PHOTOS)

Every Tuesday, the City of Calgary uses humorous messages on select Electronic Message Boards and Dynamic Message Signs around YYC to promote road and traffic safety.

According to the City of Calgary, major cities across North America have been adopting funny and topical traffic safety messaging to help reduce the number of fatalities on their roads. In May 2021, Calgary introduced a similar program called Traffic Tuesday.

Each Tuesday of the month, select message boards and signs in the city display clever traffic safety phrases that have been submitted by Calgarians.

“[We] hope to put a smile on your face during your commute,” reads the City of Calgary’s website. “We aim to make traffic safety messages more memorable and help drivers to change their mindset, resulting in safer Calgary roads for everyone.”

The initiative made waves in the city last week when one message board displayed a comment about Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter, stating, “Darryl Sutter likes defensive drivers.”

This isn’t the first time a reference to Calgary’s hockey team has made an appearance on Traffic Tuesday, either. A previous sign held the message “Cool off the throttle. You’re not Johnny Gaudreau.”

Messages don’t need to be NHL-related to be displayed on the road signs, of course. If you think you’ve got a clever phrase to encourage safe driving, you can submit ideas through the City of Calgary’s website. The City reminds Calgarians to keep content clean “for younger passengers who may also be giggling in the back seat.”

The majority of roadside message boards and signs in Calgary will continue to highlight important information that you’re used to seeing, like traffic tie-ups, congestion, and advice on alternate routes when there are major delays or road closures.

These are a few of the funniest signs that have been featured on Traffic Tuesday.

“Let’s keep Calgary safe and smiling,” says the City of Calgary.

Keep an eye out every Tuesday as you’re driving around the city – maybe you’ll spot one of these humorous messages!