Officials with Jasper National Park say Highway 16 will reopen to all traffic tomorrow, opening to all east and westbound traffic daily from 7 am to 9 pm.

In a Facebook post, the park says the highway will reopen tomorrow provided conditions allow. Times and access are subject to change without notice and depend on fire behaviour and operational needs.



While travelling through Jasper National Park, motorists should note the following and plan accordingly:

Stopping or exiting off of Highway 16 is not permitted

There are no washrooms or refuelling options

Obey all posted speed limits and signage

Peace officers will have enhanced patrols to ensure these travel restrictions are followed.

This opening is only for Highway 16, not Highway 93N in Jasper or other roadways throughout the park, which remain closed to non-incident traffic. Details on reopening those roadways will be shared when the information becomes available.

The road has been shuttered to all traffic due to the wildfire that tore through the town of Jasper, razing more than 350 buildings. It only recently reopened to commercial traffic around one week ago.

In the most recent update on the wildfire, officials stated that the fire perimeter stands at approximately 34,000 hectares and is still classified as out of control.