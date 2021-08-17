One of Calgary’s favourite family of cafes, Higher Ground, has opened its new location.

The coffee shop, which operates two locations in Kensington and Capitol Hill, has now launched a third outpost at 715 17 Avenue SW, the former address of a notable, high traffic Starbucks.

The new spot for sips, sweets, and savoury eats will be open daily from 8 am to 10 pm.

Be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the neighbourhood.

Higher Ground — 17th Ave

Address: 715 17 Ave SW, Calgary

