Higher Ground has officially opened a new location on 17th Ave
Aug 17 2021, 9:20 am
One of Calgary’s favourite family of cafes, Higher Ground, has opened its new location.
The coffee shop, which operates two locations in Kensington and Capitol Hill, has now launched a third outpost at 715 17 Avenue SW, the former address of a notable, high traffic Starbucks.
The new spot for sips, sweets, and savoury eats will be open daily from 8 am to 10 pm.
Be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the neighbourhood.
Higher Ground — 17th Ave
Address: 715 17 Ave SW, Calgary