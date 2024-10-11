The terrifying Hell Night hits Calgary at a spooky new location

It’s a staple of the Halloween season in Calgary, and this year, Haunted Calgary is teaming up with Heritage Park for the zombie-themed Hell Night event.

Haunted Calgary says it will be transforming Heritage Park into a “haunted battleground for survival,” and it sure sounds thrilling! Last year the event was held at New Horizon Mall, and we think Heritage Park will be PERFECT for this.

Hell Night invites you to test your wits, strategy, and courage in a post-apocalyptic game where the living must outsmart and outrun the zombie horde.

From scavenging for supplies to avoiding deadly encounters with the undead, players will have to strategize and survive in this heart-pounding interactive game. Those unlucky enough to get bitten will visit the team at Don’s Costume & Makeup Shop to be transformed into zombies themselves—and rejoin the hunt.

Hell Night is suitable for ages 12 and up, and it’s promised to be a thrilling, action-packed evening for teens and adults alike. All players under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

You can nab your tickets right here.

Hell Night Calgary

When: October 19, November 1 and 22

Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW