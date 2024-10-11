Alberta wowed by powerful northern lights and the photos are WILD

Alberta was given quite the show Thursday evening as the northern lights expected to be exceptionally strong delivered, lighting up the night sky.

Albertans took to social media to share the photos they snapped of the light show, with the aurora being reported all across the province.

From Calgary to Edmonton to Fort McMurray and everywhere in between, here are some dazzling photos from the northern lights show last night.

Hard to pick 4 photos. *DID NOT LEAVE the house tonight, stayed in town *with* light pollution from here & city. Impressive. No edits, obviously, why edit #aurora unless you have professional camera, etc. Borrowed iPhone 13 Pro, 10sec Night Mode. #northernlights #alberta https://t.co/IxOZ8HUxsQ pic.twitter.com/Ucki8ldbSF — bblz (@bblz308) October 11, 2024

Were you lucky enough to catch the northern lights show last night? Let us know in the comments below.