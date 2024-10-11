NewsWeather

Alberta wowed by powerful northern lights and the photos are WILD

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 11 2024, 3:13 pm
Alberta wowed by powerful northern lights and the photos are WILD
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Alberta was given quite the show Thursday evening as the northern lights expected to be exceptionally strong delivered, lighting up the night sky.

Albertans took to social media to share the photos they snapped of the light show, with the aurora being reported all across the province.

From Calgary to Edmonton to Fort McMurray and everywhere in between, here are some dazzling photos from the northern lights show last night.

Were you lucky enough to catch the northern lights show last night? Let us know in the comments below.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop