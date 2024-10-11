Alberta wowed by powerful northern lights and the photos are WILD

Alberta was given quite the show Thursday evening as the northern lights expected to be exceptionally strong delivered, lighting up the night sky.
Albertans took to social media to share the photos they snapped of the light show, with the aurora being reported all across the province.
From Calgary to Edmonton to Fort McMurray and everywhere in between, here are some dazzling photos from the northern lights show last night.
About last night…. 🤩 @MurphTWN
📸: Fort McMurray, AB #aurora | #Auroraborealis | #ymm | #ABwx | #ABstorm | #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/hIppPbQKdR
— Ian Seggie (@IanSeggie) October 11, 2024
Just a few from tonight! I’ll edit more tomorrow
Taken west of Ponoka, AB by Battle River <3#NorthernLights #Aurora #AuroraBorealis #abstorm #Alberta pic.twitter.com/3UnIdjKDWE
— Stefanie-Ann – Lilies & Lightning Storm Hunter (@LilyLightenin) October 11, 2024
#abstorm aurora over Calgary tonight pic.twitter.com/hBuA7Xf636
— Kryss@MHR:S/TotK 💙 ⛄ (@kryss2021) October 11, 2024
Aurora tonight in Fort McMurray, AB 🇨🇦#ymm | #abstorm | #aurora | @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/2OY37Mhgdv
— Connor Enriquez (@confusedmexican) October 11, 2024
Pretty decent aurora southeast of Camrose. #abstorm #aurora pic.twitter.com/Xal9SnBl65
— Jakub S 🇨🇿🍻🌾 (@ABlefty_JS) October 11, 2024
More #AuroraBorealis spotting in #yeg Thursday night #apple #iphone15promax #yegphotographer pic.twitter.com/cmNc4cJSDz
— Walter Tychnowicz (@wallytee) October 11, 2024
#aurora #yeg pic.twitter.com/TAMnOVK5Ze
— AleksJames (@aleksprisms) October 11, 2024
Wow. #yeg #northernlights pic.twitter.com/KFbJKv5Qiz
— Anthony Falls (@anthonyfalls) October 11, 2024
@krodenburg #yeg #Auroraborealis #nofilter pic.twitter.com/Ja3BphrZSY
— Pat Rodenburg (@patrodenburg) October 11, 2024
#aurora #northernlights #yyc pic.twitter.com/x2hwF7Fvrh
— Janice Murray (@JmoJanice) October 11, 2024
I took this photo FROM MY BALCONY in the city! #Auroraborealis #yyc https://t.co/wwRO71WL2x pic.twitter.com/9jmrz6spgU
— Christine 🌾 (@YYCStarlights) October 11, 2024
Hard to pick 4 photos.
*DID NOT LEAVE the house tonight, stayed in town *with* light pollution from here & city. Impressive.
No edits, obviously, why edit #aurora unless you have professional camera, etc.
Borrowed iPhone 13 Pro, 10sec Night Mode. #northernlights #alberta https://t.co/IxOZ8HUxsQ pic.twitter.com/Ucki8ldbSF
— bblz (@bblz308) October 11, 2024
