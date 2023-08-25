Pilot seriously injured after helicopter crashes in western Alberta

RCMP in Alberta say a pilot suffered serious injuries after the helicopter they were flying crashed Friday morning.

Mounties say at 9:49 am, Grande Cache RCMP, along with Hinton RCMP, EMS, and Grande Cache Fire Department, responded to a report of a helicopter crash.

RCMP arrived and secured the scene. The pilot, the lone passenger of the helicopter, was conscious and breathing. The pilot was transported to the hospital by STARS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Grande Cache RCMP will remain on scene until investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada arrive to take over the scene and the investigation.

Police added that no further updates are anticipated.