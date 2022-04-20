Calgary ranks sixth in Canada when it comes to Heardle success

Have you Heardle the good Wordle?

According to a recent study by WordTips, Canada ranks seventh in the world at Heardle, with Calgary coming in sixth nationwide.

Heardle is based on the popular word puzzle game, Wordle. But instead of guessing a correct word, this game asks players to identify a pop song based on the first second of the track. They have six tries to get it right, plus a clue with every wrong guess.

WordTips analyzed thousands of geotagged tweets to find the average Heardle score for places around the globe and compiled their findings in a recent study.

Here’s the nitty-gritty for each city:

Edmonton was rated the best city in Canada at Heardle, with people living there naming the correct tune in an average of 1.63 guesses.

The runner-up was Ottawa, where players guessed the song in an average of 1.71 turns. Toronto followed with an average of 1.86.

Halifax came next on the list, taking 1.93 turns to get it right. Montreal had the same number and Calgary took 2.01 turns at guessing the Heardle.

Vancouver shows up in seventh place across the country — just like Canada on the global list. Vancouverites average at 2.07 skips, trailed by Winnipeg with 2.17.

Hamilton, with 2.34 guesses, came in ninth, followed by Mississauga taking 2.60 turns.

Globally, Toronto put Canada in the ninth spot.

Ireland is the best country worldwide at the game, with players in Dublin guessing the correct answer in an average of 1.73 turns.

France came in second, followed by Belgium, Venezuela, the United Kingdom, and Germany, in that order.

Fun fact: the easiest Heardle song to guess is apparently “Smells like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana. If you get that one wrong, yeah, it’s on you.

By comparison, one of the hardest was the 2000 hit “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast. We are for real: no need to feel bad about skipping it.

With files from Aly Laube