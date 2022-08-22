Take a trip to Hawaii from Calgary for under $400 roundtrip
Aug 22 2022, 7:43 pm
If you are looking for a pre-Christmas getaway this winter, now is the time as there is a great deal on flights from Calgary to Hawaii.
There are flights from Calgary to Kona, Hawaii, for between CND $359 and $459 roundtrip.
Some of the flights are non-stop and some have a stop in Los Angeles or Seattle.
You can check out Volcano Village, Kealakekua Bay, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park.
How to Book
1. Go to FlightHub or Kayak or Skyscanner
2. Try one of the following date combinations:
- December 3 to 18
- December 4 to 18
- December 5, 6, 7 to 18
- December 8 to 18
- December 9, 10 to 18
- December 11 to 18