Take a trip to Hawaii from Calgary for under $400 roundtrip

If you are looking for a pre-Christmas getaway this winter, now is the time as there is a great deal on flights from Calgary to Hawaii.

There are flights from Calgary to Kona, Hawaii, for between CND $359 and $459 roundtrip.

Some of the flights are non-stop and some have a stop in Los Angeles or Seattle.

You can check out Volcano Village, Kealakekua Bay, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park.

How to Book

1. Go to FlightHub or Kayak or Skyscanner

2. Try one of the following date combinations: