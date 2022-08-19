Eyes on the sky: A major airline is holding a hiring fair in Calgary

Emirates is looking to add to its crew and bring a few from Calgary into the sky as they try to keep up with growing flight demands.

The airline is looking to add to their cabin crew with four recruitment days, including one in Calgary on August 22 at the Sheraton Cavalier Calgary Hotel.

Those who are interested are encouraged to pre-apply before heading out.

Along with cabin crew members, Emirates is also looking for first officer pilots to operate their Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s.

In terms of perks, Emirates offers free furnished accommodation in Dubai and fully covered layover expenses. Transportation is also covered. Employees are entitled to 30 calendar leave days per year, including one free annual leave ticket to the country of origin.

Emirates calls it the best job in the world, thanks to being able to wake up in exotic locations like Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, or Singapore.