You can fly roundtrip to Orlando from Calgary for under $400

If you are planning a winter getaway for later this year, now might be the perfect time with a great deal for a flight to Orlando.

Right now there are roundtrip flights available from YYC to Orlando for $381 for later this year.

The home of Disney World and Universal Studios, Orlando is a great spot to go to escape the tough winter in Calgary.

How to book this flight deal

1. Go to FlightHub or Kayak or Skyscanner

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

Nov 15, 17 to Nov 24, 29, 30, Dec 1, 2

Nov 18, 19 to Nov 24, 29, 30, Dec 1, 2

Nov 20 to Nov 24, 29, 30, Dec 1, 2

Nov 22, 23, 24 to Nov 29, 30, Dec 1, 2

Dec 6, 7, 8 to Dec 13

3. Pack a lot of sunscreen!