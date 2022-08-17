Bon Voyage! There is a deal on roundtrip flights to Paris from Calgary

Paris is one of the most popular destinations on people’s travel bucket lists. And now you can go to Paris from Calgary for a great deal.

You can travel from Calgary to Paris round trip for $584.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liudmyla Kudlaienko (@liudmyla_tsumanets)

One of the top travel destinations in the world, Paris is home to some iconic tourism destinations like the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, and the Louvre.

How to book

1. Go to Kiwi or Skyscanner

2. Try one of the following date combinations: