Bon Voyage! There is a deal on roundtrip flights to Paris from Calgary

Aug 17 2022, 6:14 pm
Neirfy/Shutterstock

Paris is one of the most popular destinations on people’s travel bucket lists. And now you can go to Paris from Calgary for a great deal.

You can travel from Calgary to Paris round trip for $584.

One of the top travel destinations in the world, Paris is home to some iconic tourism destinations like the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, and the Louvre.

How to book

1. Go to Kiwi  or Skyscanner

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

  • Oct 3, 4 to Oct 8, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21 (over Thanksgiving)
  • Oct 9 to Oct 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 25, 28
  • Oct 10, 11 to Oct 15, 17, 18, 21, 25, 28
  • Oct 13, 14 to Oct 18, 21, 25, 28, 31

 

