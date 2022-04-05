Lowering Havoc: 26 people temporarily stuck on ride at West Edmonton Mall

An aptly named ride at West Edmonton Mall temporarily broke down over the weekend, leaving 26 people stuck in the air.

Brittany Eveneshen, the communications advisor for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS), told Daily Hive that they received a call at 3:33 pm on Saturday from a WEM guest.

The guest’s child (along with “approximately 30 other people”) was stuck on a Galaxyland ride called Havoc.

EFRS crews, including the Technical Rescue Team, arrived on scene at 3:37 pm.

Havoc was brought down safely at 3:58 pm, says Eveneshen, and there were no injuries to the 26 people on the ride.

According to WEM’s website, Havoc flips riders around as it reaches speeds of up to 27 km/h and a height of 45 feet. West Edmonton Mall describes the ride as giving you “an intense, unique rush like nothing you’ve tried before.”

At the time of writing, the WEM website lists the ride as “temporarily closed” for “routine maintenance.”

Daily Hive has reached out to West Edmonton Mall for comment and will update this story when more information is available.