Police search for suspect after teen reports man put phone up her skirt at West Edmonton Mall

Edmonton police are searching for a man after a teen reported he put a cell phone underneath her skirt at West Edmonton Mall.

Police say on February 26 at approximately 3:38 pm, it was reported that a 14-year-old girl was in West Edmonton Mall on the escalator adjacent to Simons going up to Europa Boulevard.

An unknown male reportedly put a cell phone underneath her skirt as they travelled up the escalator.

Police have released photos of the suspect in an attempt to identify him.

Anyone who has information about the person pictured in this incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.