Watch "Harry Potter" performed with live music in Calgary this month

Harry Potter fans in Calgary are in for a treat this month, as the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra will be offering a live performance of the fourth installment of the popular book and movie series in concert at the end of this month.

Magic will come to life as Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is played on a giant screen in high definition for a seamless blend of live music scores and incredible storytelling. Trust us when we say that you won’t want to miss out on this one!

The band will be playing Patrick Doyle’s iconic music score.

The show will be running from February 22 to 24 at the Jubilee Auditorium, located at 1415 14th Avenue NW. You’ll want to come prepared for the evening as the run time for this performance is three hours.

So grab your broom, wands and best wizarding friends for this unforgettable performance.

Harry Potter and Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra in Concert

When: February 22 to 24

Where: Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW

Price: $25 to $100 and can be purchased online here