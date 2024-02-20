Events

Watch "Harry Potter" performed with live music in Calgary this month

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Feb 20 2024, 5:30 pm
Watch "Harry Potter" performed with live music in Calgary this month
Harry Potter fans in Calgary are in for a treat this month, as the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra will be offering a live performance of the fourth installment of the popular book and movie series in concert at the end of this month.

The band will be playing Patrick Doyle’s iconic music score.

The show will be running from February 22 to 24 at the Jubilee Auditorium, located at 1415 14th Avenue NW. You’ll want to come prepared for the evening as the run time for this performance is three hours.

So grab your broom, wands and best wizarding friends for this unforgettable performance.

Harry Potter and Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra in Concert

When: February 22 to 24
Where: Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW
Price: $25 to $100 and can be purchased online here

