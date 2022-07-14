The cast of Hamilton wasn’t going to throw away their shot at getting the honour of receiving their white hats in Calgary.

Julius Thomas III, who plays Alexander Hamilton, and Donald Webber Jr., who is Aaron Burr in the musical, received their white hats at a ceremony at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The musical is in Calgary until July 31 and is the first Broadway Across Canada performance in the city since 2020.

The show was initially scheduled to arrive in Calgary in 2021 but the pandemic delayed it.

The white hat tradition in Calgary dates back to 1948 when City representatives wore the hats to cheer on the Stampeders to win the 1948 Grey Cup.

Starting in 1950, Tourism Calgary started gifting them to special visitors in special ceremonies.

Tickets are available for the remaining performances of Hamilton here.