Hold onto your tickets, Calgary. After being set to become the first Broadway musical to return to the city since the start of the pandemic, Anastasia has been delayed by a year.

The show was originally scheduled to run at the Jubilee Auditoria in Calgary from January 4 to 9, 2022, but on December 23, 2021, the performances were postponed in accordance with revised provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

“While we are, of course, disappointed that Anastasia couldn’t open in Calgary this month as planned, the well-being of our patrons, artists, staff and global community remains our utmost priority. We look forward to being back together at the theatre, very soon,” said Shana Levin, Vice President, Broadway Across Canada, in a news release.

Broadway Across Canada (BAC) announced Monday the Calgary shows will now run February 28 through March 5, 2023.

All tickets purchased through Broadway Across Canada/Ticketmaster will be automatically updated to the new dates; no action is required.

Those who purchased through a third party will need to contact their point of purchase directly for options. Current ticket holders who cannot accommodate the new dates should contact their original point of purchase.

Broadway Across Canada’s long-awaited return to Alberta will now take place this summer, when Hamilton begins performances in Calgary July 12 through 31.