Partying on Halloween weekend? Get ready for bone-chilling cold weather

If you’re heading out to party for Halloween weekend, hopefully your costume is warm, as Calgary is in for some bone-chilling cold.

According to The Weather Network, Friday evening will be the coldest for the weekend warriors, with a high of just -5°C. That comes with a nighttime low of -11°C.

As for Saturday, while it warms up a bit, you’ll still want to bundle up on your way out as the low temperature on Saturday night is -11°C.

The good news? We aren’t expecting much precipitation, so the sidewalks and roads shouldn’t be icy.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is out with a similar forecast.

While this is a fairly average forecast for Calgary, in case you’re wondering about the warmest and coldest Halloween nights over the years?

The highest temperature ever recorded on October 31 in Calgary was 21.1°C in 1958. Meantime, the coldest temperature on the same day was -25.7°C in 1984.

