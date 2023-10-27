NewsWeather

Partying on Halloween weekend? Get ready for bone-chilling cold weather

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Oct 27 2023, 1:00 pm
Partying on Halloween weekend? Get ready for bone-chilling cold weather
Brett Holmes/Shutterstock

If you’re heading out to party for Halloween weekend, hopefully your costume is warm, as Calgary is in for some bone-chilling cold.

According to The Weather Network, Friday evening will be the coldest for the weekend warriors, with a high of just -5°C. That comes with a nighttime low of -11°C.

As for Saturday, while it warms up a bit, you’ll still want to bundle up on your way out as the low temperature on Saturday night is -11°C.

Calgary halloween weather

Calgary weekend weather forecast from Thursday, October 26/The Weather Network

The good news? We aren’t expecting much precipitation, so the sidewalks and roads shouldn’t be icy.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is out with a similar forecast.

calgary halloween weather

Calgary weather forecast/ECCC

While this is a fairly average forecast for Calgary, in case you’re wondering about the warmest and coldest Halloween nights over the years?

The highest temperature ever recorded on October 31 in Calgary was 21.1°C in 1958. Meantime, the coldest temperature on the same day was -25.7°C in 1984.

And if you’re still looking for something to do this weekend, check out our list of the ULTIMATE things to do over the next few days.

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop