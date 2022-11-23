Gully St. restaurant was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment. The inspector found multiple violations at Gully St., located at Southcentre Mall in Calgary, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health. “An abundance of mouse droppings were observed throughout the back storage room on the shelving unit and floor,” reads the written order from the AHS. Live cockroaches were observed in the back storage room and in the front food preparation cooler, the order stated.

“A cockroach egg casing was observed on the front food preparation table.”

This closure order from the AHS was dated on November 15, with a verbal order given on November 14.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector like “an accumulation of grease, oil and/or food debris were present on surfaces in the food establishment.”

This included but was not limited to “underneath the shelves in the common back storage room, on the floor underneath the grill, on the floor beneath the kitchen dishwasher, the interior and exterior surfaces of the dishwasher, surfaces of cooking equipment, microwave, walls, ceilings, the floor and shelving in the food preparation area,” said the AHS order.

The report also said that a cleaning schedule was not available for the food establishment.

The current status of the order on the AHS website is listed as active, meaning it is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.”

Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.

Gully St.

Address: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary