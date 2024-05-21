Rolling closures coming for Grassi Lakes Trails during summer construction

A popular destination just outside of Canmore is set to have a flurry of closures this summer, including a short-term complete closure to Grassi Lakes.

Alberta Parks stated in an advisory on its website that the construction closure will be in effect from May 21 to July 31 or “until further notice” for the Grassi Lakes Trails and day-use area.

The advisory stated that the trails would be undergoing construction for trail drainage work to mitigate erosion problems. Work includes re-establishing drainage ditches, up-sizing of culverts, and repair work to the trail surface.

“We recognize the construction and associated closures are inconvenient; however, they are necessary,” the advisory stated.

The short-term closure will go from June 3 to 6 and will impact the Grassi Lakes parking lots, including the main lot and overflow lot, which will both be closed during these dates.

There will be no access to the Upper Grassi Lakes Trail or Grassi Lakes Interpretive Trail.

Temporary intermittent trail closures to accommodate construction will also be in effect from May 21 to June 2 followed by June 7 to July 31.

Detours and closures will continue during this project; however, access to the lakes will still be available via one of the two trails.

Note that during construction, only the Grassi Lakes Interpretive Trail may be open for use. The trail contains steep sections and stairs. Users will be required to navigate these steep stairs and sections both up and down the trail.

Visitors are asked to obey all signs, closures and detours.