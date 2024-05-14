Summer will be here before you know it, which means boating season is on its way, but some lakes in Alberta are already experiencing low water levels.

According to the Alberta Parks advisories page, a bunch of lakes in the province are seeing some hiccups thanks to low water levels.

We rounded up a few that are currently in need of some serious rainfall.

Posted on May 15, Alberta Parks says the lake level in Gull Lake is very low. As a result, the following boat launches at Aspen Beach Provincial Park are impacted:

Ebeling Beach Day Use Boat Launch

Brewers Campground Boat Launch

Lakeview Campground Boat Launch

It is advised to exercise caution while launching boats. Boats with a deep draft and over 16′ may have trouble launching. All boat launches at Aspen Beach Provincial Park are used at your own risk.

The docks are scheduled to be installed on May 17. The launches may be temporarily closed while the docks are being installed.

Posted on May 14, Alberta Parks says the lake level in Pigeon Lake is low. As a result, the following boat launches at Pigeon Lake Provincial Park are impacted:

Pigeon Lake Campground – Public Boat Launch

Pigeon Lake Campground – Campers Only Boat Launch

It is advised to exercise caution while launching boats. Boats with a deep draft and over 16′ may have trouble launching. All boat launches at Pigeon Lake Provincial Park are used at your own risk.

The docks are currently installed and ready for use at both boat launches.

You might also like: You can make money hiking AND live in Banff for free with these summer jobs

The May long weekend forecast for Alberta is out and it's not looking great

A city in Alberta just saw the biggest annual rent spike in the country

Posted on May 13, Alberta Parks says due to the extremely low water level in Lesser Slave Lake, the Hilliard’s Bay boat launch is not recommended for launching boats on trailers.

Hand launching of small watercraft may be possible. Please use extreme caution.

Posted on May 9, Alberta Parks says lower-than-usual lake levels currently require visitors using the boat launch to back down the pads further than normal. Some of the pads have become separated, creating rougher-than-expected conditions. Boaters are advised to use caution and that using the boat launch at this time is at their own risk.

Posted on May 8, Alberta Parks says, due to low water levels, the following boat launches are closed at Glennifer Reservoir Provincial Recreation Area until further notice:

Dickson Point

Cottonwood

North Dyke

South Dyke

South Valley Day Use Area boat launch is currently open.

Posted on April 23, Alberta Parks says the lake level in Wildhorse Lake is low. As a result, the floating dock is anchored in very shallow water, and the ground is muddy. Please exercise caution while launching boats.