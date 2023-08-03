A golf course in the Rockies has been crowned the best in Alberta

A trip to the Alberta Rockies is always a treat, and if you make the drive out to Jasper, you can also golf at the newly titled best golf course in the province.

Score Golf has released its 2023 Best Public Courses in Canada, and the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course landed at #3 this year, down one spot from its ranking in 2021.

The course opened in 1925 and underwent a restoration project in 1994 to return the legendary Canadian golf course to its initial layout, using original 1924 blueprints from Stanley Thompson, Canada’s master golf course architect.

The 18-hole layout offers elevated tee boxes, dramatic bunkering, and holes aligned with distant mountain vistas.

If you are looking to book a tee time at the JPL golf course, the daily green fee from opening until May 31 is $185 per person, $255 from June 1 to September 30, and $175 from October 1 until closing.

Residents of Alberta catch a bit of a financial break costing $150 per person from opening until May 31, $199 from June 1 to September 30, and $140 from October 1 until closing.

Other spots in Alberta to land on the list that details the 59 best public courses in Canada include Fairmont Banff Spring at #4, Stewart Creek in Canmore at #12, Mount Kidd at Kananaskis Country Golf Course at #17, Mount Lorette at Kananaskis Country Golf Course at #25 and Northern Bear in Sherwood Park at #35.

Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, Nova Scotia, scored the top spot.