The August forecast for Alberta is out and the sizzling heat is going nowhere

If you are sick of the heat Alberta has seen so far this summer, the August forecast for the province is not going to make you a happy camper.

The national forecast for the month is out from The Weather Network, and you better stock up on sunblock and put some extra money away for the electricity bill if you use air conditioning.

After a warm June and July, the forecast is calling for above-seasonal temperatures that are set to stick around for the majority of August in Alberta.

You might also like: A $3.9M log cabin in Alberta has an elk antler chandelier and comes with 154 acres (PHOTOS)

11 Alberta small towns that become spectacular in the summer

10 of the greatest things to do and see in Alberta before summer ends

A heat dome aided in the sky-high temperatures for much of Western Canada last month, and The Weather Network is calling for that pattern to continue for the first half of August, adding that “additional ridging over western North America” will bring runs of above-seasonal temperatures to BC, the western Prairies, and the territories.

For our friends in Eastern Canada, they will be experiencing the start of August in a much different fashion.

The Weather Network is calling for a “hefty trough dipping over the region” that will bring temperatures far enough below seasonal that some may really be feeling the chill and feel the need to bring out their cardigans and light mittens some mornings.

Moving into the latter half of August, the above seasonal temperatures are truly going nowhere for all of Western Canada, Alberta included.

Be sure to wear lots of sunscreen this summer in Alberta and stay hydrated while checking out some wild roadside attractions and some of the best lakes in the province, or enjoy some bucket list eats. August will be over before we know it!

You can check out The Weather Network’s full national August forecast here.