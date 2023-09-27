Calgary Police search for stolen golden retriever puppy

Calgary Police are continuing their search for a 17-week-old golden retriever puppy that was stolen from a woman earlier this week in the northeast.

Police say the victim was walking her dog, Waverly, to training classes at the Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association when she was ambushed by a group of six people. One of her attackers fled the scene with her dog to the parking lot and into a Honda CRV.

The five other suspects held the victim down, preventing her from retrieving the puppy. She was eventually released and ran to the vehicle and attempted to block the vehicle from leaving, but was pushed to the ground by one of the attackers. The suspect fled the scene with Waverly in the vehicle while the remaining suspects left in two other vehicles.

The incident is believed to be the result of a dispute that occurred between the breeder and the victim.

Police have charged 63-year-old Becky Hall with robbery and are continuing to search for others related to the incident. They are looking for two women and two men, with both women and one of the men believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, and one man believed to be between 50 to 60 years old.

They say one of the suspects is believed to be known to the victim, and the stolen golden retriever puppy may have been resold to someone unrelated to the theft who may be unaware of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asking to contact police.