Mark Giordano is staying home.

Giordano signed a two-year contract extension Sunday, keeping him with the Toronto Maple Leafs through the 2023-24 season. The contract has an annual average value of $800,000.

The 38-year-old had 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 75 games in 2021-22 split between Toronto and the expansion Seattle Kraken. He added two assists in seven games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Everyone knows I’m from Toronto, I love it here. I’ve loved my time here,” Giordano told reporters last Tuesday. “We’ll see what happens in the next [little bit]. [I’ll] talk to my agent here in the next week. It’s still pretty fresh, the loss, but [I’ll] talk to him and go from there. Obviously, I don’t think it’s a secret that I enjoyed my time here.”

He was acquired by the Maple Leafs at the NHL Trade Deadline.

“I can still help the team push the needle forward,” Giordano said. “I always say the moment I don’t think I’m contributing in a positive way I’m not gonna keep going. But I feel pretty good about my game. And I feel like I’m a guy who can also help young guys along the way.”

Giordano has 544 points (151 goals, 393 assists) in 1,024 games with Toronto, Seattle, and the Calgary Flames.

He won the Norris Trophy in 2019 with the Flames, and was the first ever captain of the Kraken.