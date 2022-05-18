Leafs’ Marner thankful for “overwhelming” support from Toronto after carjacking

Mitch Marner is safe, and he says he’s doing well, after a terrifying ordeal on Monday night.

The Maple Leafs star is also feeling the love from all over Toronto.

After understandably skipping the Leafs’ end-of-season media availability on Tuesday, Marner released a statement on social media this afternoon.

“To all the fans, my friends and teammates, and the entire Maple Leafs organization — thank you for all your positive messages over the last few days,” he said. “The overwhelming support I’ve felt from the Toronto community has been unbelievable.

“I’d also like to thank Toronto Police Services for all their hard work in the ongoing investigation.”

Marner was carjacked at gunpoint outside of a movie theatre two days ago. Three suspects, carrying two guns and a knife, got away in his Range Rover.

“It was a scary situation to be in, but we’re safe and doing well. Thank you all — your support has meant the world to us.”