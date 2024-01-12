Giordano sent Backlund heartwarming message after latest Flames milestone

Mark Giordano may no longer be with the Calgary Flames, but he still keeps tabs on his former team.

Days ago, one of Giordano’s former teammates Mikael Backlund tied him for second in games played in a Flames uniform with 949. Backlund was able to take sole possession of second after last night’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes with 950, and his former captain made sure to congratulate him beforehand.

“Big Backs. Congrats on the games played brother,” Giordano said in a text message to Backlund. “See you next week. Say hi to your family.”

Backlund, who has since taken over the Flames’ captaincy role, quickly responded to the now Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman.

“Thank you, Gio!” Backlund wrote back. “Honoured to share it with you. Very special. See you next week bud.”

From one leader to another 🔥 Prior to Backs’ 950th game, Gio reached out to congratulate him on taking sole possession of second on the #Flames all-time games played list! pic.twitter.com/ueZwmeicn9 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 12, 2024



Not too long ago, it felt like Giordano had a chance to catch Iginla for first on the games played list with 1,219. That all changed when he was claimed by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 expansion draft. He spent the majority of his first season out of Calgary with the Kraken, before being traded to the Maple Leafs at the 2022 trade deadline. He has remained a part of the Leafs blue line since.

As alluded to in Giordano’s texts, these two teams will be going head-to-head this coming week, as they are set to play at the Saddledome on Thursday. It won’t mark the first time that Giordano has played in Calgary since departing, but it will certainly still be meaningful for him to return to his old stomping grounds. Despite having been gone for several seasons now, Flames fans have been receptive to him when he has returned in the past, and the same can be expected once again on Thursday.