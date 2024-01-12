There could be a trade involving the Calgary Flames coming in the very near future.

In recent weeks, rumours have been swirling in regard to the future of Jacob Markstrom. The 33-year-old is having a great bounce-back season and would be a major upgrade between the pipes for several playoff teams.

While a deal has yet to occur, NHL insider Kevin Weekes hinted that one could be coming soon through a very cryptic tweet this morning.



Markstrom has been a workhorse once again for the Flames, appearing in 25 of their 42 games thus far. While that number may not seem particularly high, he missed time in December with a fractured finger. He has been particularly good since returning from his injury and owns a 2.65 goals-against average (GAA) paired with a .910 save percentage (SV%) on the year.

While moving out your number-one netminder is never easy, it would allow the Flames to get his contract off the books. He has two additional seasons remaining with a cap hit of $6 million. Freeing up that space could allow for the Flames to target other needs in free agency moving forward.

What moving Markstrom would also do is create room for Dustin Wolf, who is dominating the AHL for a third straight season. In 22 appearances with the Calgary Wranglers, he has a 2.28 GAA and a .930 SV%. As good as those numbers are, they are quite similar to what he posted in each of the past two seasons, proving just how ready he is for full-time NHL duties.

It remains to be seen as to where Markstrom could be dealt, but there are several teams with Stanley Cup aspirations who could use some help in the goaltending department. The New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and even the Edmonton Oilers would benefit from an upgrade in net, giving General Manager Craig Conroy plenty of suitors to work with.