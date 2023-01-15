Gaudreau expects boos from Flames fans in first game back

Former Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau shocked the hockey world this past summer with his free agency decision.

A player who seemed destined to spend his entire career in Alberta, Gaudreau stunned everyone this past July when it was announced that he’d be joining the Blue Jackets on a seven-year deal worth nearly $10 million per season.

On an individual level, a move to the Eastern Conference made sense, with his New Jersey-based family a little closer to home.

But on a hockey level, Gaudreau’s Columbus team sits 30th in the NHL, putting up just 28 points to date this season.

If winning a Stanley Cup was among the top priorities of Gaudreau’s free agency, well, he clearly miscalculated that decision for the time being.

While the Flames and Jackets don’t play for another eight days — Monday, January 23, to be exact — Gaudreau’s already begun fielding questions about his first return to the Saddledome next week.

“If I get cheers, that’ll be awesome. And if I get booed — and I’m sure I will — that’s OK too. It shows how supportive they are to their team. It’s a great hockey city and I wouldn’t expect anything else,” Gaudreau told NHL.com’s Mike Zeisberger in a recent profile.

Gaudreau has 12 goals and 29 assists in 42 games for the Blue Jackets this season.

Gaudreau compared the reaction to his departure to his Philadelphia Eagles fandom — saying he’d “probably boo” star quarterback Jalen Hurts if he decided to join another team in free agency.

Gaudreau had 210 goals, 399 assists in 602 games for the Flames across nine seasons, where he spent the entirety of his NHL career after being originally drafted by the team at 104th overall back in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

“It was a special place and I’ll keep saying it was a hard decision, even if some people don’t believe me,” Gaudreau added about his time in Calgary. “I’ll say this: It’s going to be fun to play against some of my old teammates and have some old friends there to watch. It’s going to be a cool experience, a fun experience, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Blue Jackets bested the Flames 3-1 in a matchup in Columbus this past December, with Gaudreau failing to hit the scoresheet.