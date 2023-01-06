Kadri reveals which Flames teammates he'd try to vote into NHL All-Star Game

Nazem Kadri has already punched his ticket to Florida to participate in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

He’s going to try to bring some extra carry-on in the form of a teammate or two when the annual skills showcase takes place on February 4 in Sunrise, home of the Florida Panthers.

And he might have to fire up his burner account on Twitter to make it happen, thanks to the fan vote that follows.

“Oh, you guys know about that,” Kadri said, perhaps jokingly.

“Definitely someone from our team. I think Ras has had a great year, Lindy, Huby, Toff. I think there are a few options.

“They’re getting my votes.”

Kadri is lobbying to be joined by Elias Lindholm, who paces the team with 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists), and Tyler Toffoli, who leads with 15 snipes.

Rasmus Andersson, who is 15th amongst defencemen in the NHL in scoring with 27 points (five goals, 22 assists), and fellow newcomer Jonathan Huberdeau, who has netted 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) since joining the team from the Panthers in a summer blockbuster swap featuring Matthew Tkachuk, is also among his targets.

Each has a shot because of the NHL’s all-star process, allowing fans to vote in their favourite players from each of the four divisions.

The three remaining players per team will be announced on January 19.

The only guarantee from Calgary, however, is Kadri. He will be joined by Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings, Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken, Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks, Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks, Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks, and Logan Thompson of the Vegas Golden Knights on Team Pacific.

“Very excited to represent the team and head to the All-Star Game,” admitted Kadri, who has three game-winners this year. “It’s in Florida, so that’s not a bad touch.

“It’s flattering, really. Obviously, to be acknowledged as an NHL all-star is something you can keep on your resume. Just very privileged and humbled by the nod. I’m not the only guy out there. I have lots of help and I’m playing with some great players. That always helps contributing to things like these.”

The 32-year-old, in his first year with Calgary, is second in team scoring with 14 goals and ranks third with 29 points.

He’ll be making his second straight all-star appearance.

“I’m happy for Naz,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said. “He’s been a really good player and a hard player to play against for a long time. It’s good to see him go to the All-Star Game because the way it is now, it’s not two or three from every team. There’s one guy from each team and then it becomes favourites after that, so it’s nice to see that type of player get recognized.

“He’s got a winning pedigree, loves to play the game, good teammate, good person. It’s nice to see individual accolades after you’ve won (a) championship.”