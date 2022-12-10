Gaudreau calls first ever game against Flames "quiet" on the chirping front

Johnny Gaudreau got the last laugh over his Calgary Flames teammates on Friday night.

He might’ve got in the last chirp, too, because things were surprisingly quiet on the ice for the former Flames star in his first-ever game against the Calgary crew in a 3-1 win at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

“It was pretty quiet,” Gaudreau admitted to media postgame. “We took a 1-0 lead and it was quiet, pretty much. No chirps.”

Tough to chirp from behind, after all.

Even tougher when you lose.

“It was special,” Gaudreau said. “I’m glad we got the win tonight and all the guys knew how important or how special this game was to me. I didn’t even have the best game that I’m capable of. A lot of guys stepped up and helped us get a win. Very thankful. It was a fun game to be a part of tonight.”

It was the first time Gaudreau ever suited up against the Flames, who plucked him out of the 2011 NHL Draft in the fourth round (No. 104).

He had a career-best 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) with Calgary in 2021-22 before opting for unrestricted free agency and inking a seven-year deal worth $9.75 million annually with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The move shocked many, including his parents and Calgary’s assistant general manager Craig Conroy.

The Flames reportedly offered Gaudreau — whose 609 points (210 goals, 399 assists) over the course of his time with the Flames ranks him fifth all-time — an eight-year deal with an average annual value of $10.5 million.

“Yeah, obviously it brings back so many memories,” Gaudreau said pre-game. “I was a part of the organization for 11 years and played with a few of those guys over there for a really long time. It’s great to see them, spend some time with them, but it’s a big game for us and we want to get back on the right track.”

His game is the latest reunion for the Flames after fans welcomed back Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome with a chorus of boos last month before celebrating longtime centre Sean Monahan in his return to Calgary. Juuso Valimaki also made his return soon thereafter, too.

Gaudreau’s contest might’ve gone down as the quietest.

At least, based on expectation.

“I’m sure I’ll hear it from a lot of the guys,” Gaudreau said prior to the tilt. “Probably Razzy (Rasmus Andersson), he’s the one that talks the most. I loved all those guys over there, we were a close group last year. We had a special year last year. It’s going to be exciting to play against them.”