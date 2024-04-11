Pump drop: Gas prices set to dip in Calgary and Edmonton

If you’ve been holding off on filling up your gas tank, today may be your lucky break, as gas prices are slated to go down in both of Alberta’s major cities.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of regular gasoline will drop by four cents in Calgary and Edmonton, and premium gas will see an even greater decrease, with the price dipping by 10 cents.

In Calgary, the price of regular gasoline will decrease from $1.62 per litre to $1.58, and premium gasoline will fall to $1.82 per litre. The cost of diesel is also expected to decline by two cents to $1.66 per litre.

Regular gas in Edmonton will dip from $1.60 per litre to $1.56 per litre, and premium will fall to $1.78 per litre. The price of diesel will also come down from $1.66 per litre to $1.64.

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know of the good news. We have to save as much cash as possible ahead of the weekend!