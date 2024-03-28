Sweet relief: Lower gas prices expected today and tomorrow in Alberta

After gas prices shot up this week in Alberta, it appears some relief is on the way for drivers, with a dip at the pumps forecasted for today and tomorrow.

According to gas price analyst site Gas Wizard, prices are expected to dip by two cents in Alberta’s major cities today, followed by another two-cent decrease tomorrow.

This means that by Friday, prices will drop to $1.46 per litre in Edmonton, while premium gas prices will dip to $1.73.

Diesel will also see a price decrease today; however, no change in price is expected tomorrow.

In Calgary, the price of regular gas will come down to $1.50 per litre, while premium will dip to $1.74 per litre by Friday.

We’re sure glad to see a bit of relief on the way, especially as we head into the Easter long weekend!

So, if you’re able to wait a bit to put gas in your tank, your bank account will surely appreciate the extra dough you saved at the gas station!

But you better fill up while you can still save the extra cash, with a spike of seven cents per litre on the horizon thanks to Alberta’s fuel tax being fully reinstated and the federal government increasing the carbon tax on the same day.