People are trying HARD to get Garth Brooks tickets for his Edmonton stop

Tickets to country legend Garth Brooks’ only Canadian stop on his stadium tour went on sale Friday morning, and people were trying HARD to get their hands on some tickets.

Late last month, Brooks revealed The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour would be rolling into Alberta’s capital city on June 25 at Commonwealth Stadium.

Tickets to the show went on sale at 10 am MT on Friday, May 6 and for some, they prevailed, nabbing tickets to what surely will be one of the most highly anticipated concerts in Edmonton this summer.

Garth Brooks Tickets Secured!!!! — Rustyknuckler (@RustyKnuckler) May 6, 2022

Not the seats I was hoping for. But I still got ‘em!

Garth Brooks here I come! #GARTHinEDMONTON pic.twitter.com/XNwDNhrVj6 — REVISITED: Chance WB Hurst (@ChanceWBHurst) May 6, 2022

Scored tickets this morning to Garth Brooks – Woop Woop! Looking forward to this concert in Edmonton 😊 pic.twitter.com/Co0IWmsKEZ — Stephanie Shostak (Стефанія Шостак) 🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@sashostak) May 6, 2022

Some people encountered a pesky problem, like long waits or tickets being mostly sold out for their selections.

I’ve been in the @garthbrooks Edmonton queue for 51 minutes now.. Keeping my fingers crossed that I can do this 🤞🏻 #GARTHinEDMONTON pic.twitter.com/gZPwNLNikV — Becky (@Bexsp11) May 6, 2022

Just after 11 am, the Ticketmaster site was showing that the show was fully sold out.

If you failed to get tickets, don’t worry. Garth loves Edmonton, and he has a *tiny* habit of adding more shows when they sell out. We all remember his massive run at Rogers Place Arena a few years back, right? Those shows just kept coming!

However, if he ends up not adding an additional show at Commonwealth, that’s okay. Just know THE Garth Brooks will be in Edmonton this June should excite us all!