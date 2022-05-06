Wine weekend? You can now fly Edmonton to Kelowna roundtrip for $98
If an Okanagan vacation is on your to-do list in 2022, the fine folks at Swoop are making it pretty easy on your wallet.
The low-cost Canadian airline has listed the price of their flights from Edmonton to Kelowna at a smooth $98 roundtrip, tax included.
Discounted flights start on May 5, 2022, and the lowest one-way ticket cost is $49.
Not too bad, huh?
How to find and book the Edmonton-Kelowna flight deal:
To find the deal, head over to Swoop and type in a departure from Edmonton (YEG) to Kelowna (YLW).
Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations. You can adjust the trip length at the bottom.
Your itinerary should look something like this:
Get ready to pack your bags! We could definitely go for some wine tasting and sunshine on the beach this summer, couldn’t you?