Garth Brooks adds second Edmonton tour date after concert sells out in 45 minutes

Country music legend Garth Brooks has added an additional concert date to his stop in Edmonton this June as part of his Stadium Tour.

For his only Stadium Tour appearance in Canada, Brooks will be performing at YEG’s Commonwealth Stadium.

With only one show available, tickets to the concert sold out in 45 minutes on May 6.

Some lucky fans were able to snag tickets, but many others were greeted by long queues. Those who did make it through found that the show was mostly sold out or couldn’t make it to the seat selection process before tickets were gone.

On Friday afternoon, Brooks tweeted, “Reading your posts about Edmonton. Talked to @TicketMaster and they said a LOT of you never got in to even look for tickets…and tens of thousands of you were still in the waiting room when it sold out.”

“Let me see what the options are, please. THANK YOU AGAIN, CANADA!!❤️ love, g,” Brooks added.

CANADA 😀

The way you showed up today was AMAZING. We have talked to radio, @ticketmaster, and the stadium. I have especially heard from YOU!!!! Please watch for a statement Monday morning from myself and the touring team. All my love and gratitude, g #GARTHinEDMONTON #yeg — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 6, 2022

After becoming aware that many fans were unable to snag tickets to the show, Brooks announced on Monday morning that a second date was being added.

The second concert date is actually happening before the initial concert was set to take place.

“The new opening night concert at Commonwealth Stadium will be Friday, June 24, at 7 pm,” reads a post on Brooks’ official website. The original concert is still happening on June 25 at 7 pm.

CANADA 🇨🇦 Garth Brooks Is Adding a BRAND-NEW OPENING NIGHT For #GARTHinEDMONTON Friday, June 24th, 7:00 PM Tickets go ON SALE this Thursday, May 12th, 10:00 AM MT -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/wU5ScJYKDn — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 9, 2022

The concert will feature in-the-round seating, according to Brooks’ website, and there will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

Tickets for the newly announced June 24 concert go on sale beginning at 10 am on Thursday, May 12.

Fans can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.ca/garthbrooks, on the Garth Brooks phone line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784), or through the Ticketmaster mobile phone app.

Tickets to the concert will cost you $104.95, all-inclusive.

Chances are, this one will sell out quickly, too, so make sure your clicking finger is ready by 10 am on May 12 if you’re hoping to see Garth Brooks in Edmonton this summer.

With files from Laine Mitchell