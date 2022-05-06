"Let me see what the options are": Garth Brooks addresses Edmonton fans shut out of concert

Country music legend Garth Brooks is addressing his fans after his sole Canadian stadium tour stop in Edmonton sold out in less than an hour Friday morning.

Tickets to the show went on sale at 10 am MT on Friday, May 6, and some were able to nab tickets. For others, long queues greeted many fans trying to snag tickets for the highly anticipated show at Commonwealth Stadium on June 25.

Some people encountered a pesky problem, like long waits, tickets being mostly sold out for their selections or not even making it to the seat selection process before tickets were gone.

“Reading your posts about Edmonton. Talked to @TicketMaster and they said a LOT of you never got in to even look for tickets…and tens of thousands of you were still in the waiting room when it sold out,” Brooks tweeted Friday afternoon.

“Let me see what the options are, please. THANK YOU AGAIN, CANADA!!❤️ love, g,” Brooks added.

The City of Edmonton says his stop at Commonwealth sold out in 45 minutes, with more than 61,000 tickets being snatched up. Incredible!

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour at Commonwealth Stadium on June 25th SOLD OUT in 45 minutes! 61,000+ tickets sold. #yeg #GARTHinEDMONTON pic.twitter.com/2weUKlK99Y — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) May 6, 2022

Brooks sold out nine shows in 2017, earning him a banner at Rogers Place. With that in mind, we sure hope he adds another show, or maybe even a couple more. Edmonton will surely turn out to see Garth!