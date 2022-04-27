Garth Brooks is coming to Edmonton this summer and fans are so excited

EventsConcerts

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Apr 27 2022, 2:20 pm
Garth Brooks/Facebook
Get ready, Edmonton! Legendary country singer Garth Brooks is coming to the city this summer for a tour you don’t want to miss.

On Wednesday, Brooks revealed The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour would be rolling into Alberta’s capital city on June 25 at Commonwealth Stadium.

Brooks was last in Edmonton in 2017 during The Garth Brooks World Tour, where he played nine shows at Rogers Place Arena. The man is in demand!

“Canada, I could never imagine a Stadium Tour without CANADA,” tweeted Brooks.

Naturally fans are right excited to see Brooks back in Edmonton again.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 am MT. We sure can’t wait to see Garth Brooks back in action in Edmonton, yeehaw!

