Garth Brooks is coming to Edmonton this summer and fans are so excited

Beer and Cheese Tasting with Springbank Cheese Co.

Get ready, Edmonton! Legendary country singer Garth Brooks is coming to the city this summer for a tour you don’t want to miss.

On Wednesday, Brooks revealed The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour would be rolling into Alberta’s capital city on June 25 at Commonwealth Stadium.

You might also like: This is how much money you need to make to live alone in Edmonton

The world's largest perogy is in Alberta and it's a must-see this summer

A Look Inside: A $1M downtown Edmonton penthouse with Rogers Place views (PHOTOS)

Brooks was last in Edmonton in 2017 during The Garth Brooks World Tour, where he played nine shows at Rogers Place Arena. The man is in demand!

“Canada, I could never imagine a Stadium Tour without CANADA,” tweeted Brooks.

Canada, I could never imagine a Stadium Tour without CANADA 🇨🇦

love, g #GARTHinEDMONTON pic.twitter.com/xBvw8F6Vse — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 27, 2022

Naturally fans are right excited to see Brooks back in Edmonton again.

This guy knows how to put on a show! This should be amazing! — Abba (@Adam_B888) April 27, 2022

That is awesome, thank you for including Alberta 👍🏻 — Jesse Woytas (@CanuckJ15) April 27, 2022

Looking forward to seeing you again!! Loved your show in Regina when “The Thunder Rolled” before you got on stage!!! — Miles Spencer (@MilesSpencer17) April 27, 2022

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 am MT. We sure can’t wait to see Garth Brooks back in action in Edmonton, yeehaw!