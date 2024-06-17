Frost advisories have been issued for Alberta and it's mid-June

It may be the middle of June, but some brisk temperatures are on the way for parts of Alberta, with frost advisories blanketing a chunk of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued frost advisories for numerous areas in the province, including Edmonton, Calgary, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Leduc, Whitecourt, Red Deer, and Airdrie.

The advisory states that frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas, and clearing skies overnight, combined with a cold airmass, will give temperatures near or below zero.

Patchy frost is expected, and the advisory recommends taking preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

Looking forward in the forecast, the chilly temperatures aren’t set to stick around, with a wave of warmth on tap for both Edmonton and Calgary.