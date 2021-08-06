How Calgary company making mismatched socks grew to selling in 600 retailers



If you’ve ever worn mismatched socks–accidentally or on purpose–this one is for you.

Calgary-based company Friday Sock Co. offers a purposely mismatched sock concept, for those who want to add a little creativity to this often-overlooked accessory.

While Friday Sock Co.’s products are mismatched, pairings do have some similarities to keep you looking cool rather than sloppy. Think cowboy hats on one sock and boots on the other, or fish and bears, golf carts and putting greens, rainbows and unicorns, and much, much more.

The company was established in the spring of 2014 before officially launching in January 2015, and was born from the desire to create uniquely different sock designs that didn’t exist in the marketplace.

“We continue to strive to create one of a kind sock patterns that make people smile,” says Friday Sock Co. on their website. “At our core, we just want to make fun socks, in a responsible way, while giving back to the community and beyond.”

The funky sock brand is available online, as a subscription (because who doesn’t want socks delivered right to their door on a regular basis?!), and in more than 600 retailers across Canada, the US, and Japan.

Friday Sock Co. socks are designed in Canada before being ethically made in Italy by a third generation sock manufacturer.

Besides creating awesome socks, Friday Sock Co. makes it their mission to give back. In 2020 alone, the Calgary company was able to give over $50,000 to charitable causes. They were even the recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professional Calgary & Area Chapter’s 2020 Generosity of Spirt Award in the Small Business Philanthropist category.

As their sock offerings continue to grow, this local brand has even more in store for us.

Friday Sock Co. will soon be amalgamating with a group of small niche product brands, under the same ownership. So far, these include Weekday Candles, apparel brand Monday on Mars, and Little May Papery, with more to be announced.

The company says that this will be happening prior to the 2021 holiday season.

Currently, Friday also operates The Weekday Store out of their 428 28th Street NE space in Calgary. The store is open exclusively on weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm and sells the company’s unique sock designs and apparel, along with goodies from other local businesses such as Cinder & Sage, Oxeye Floral Co., Dreamboat Lucy Jewelry, and Cosman & Webb Townships Organic.

What started from a desire to produce purposely mismatched socks for fun has grown into an iconic Calgary brand and generous philanthropy opportunity, and it sounds like Friday Sock Co. is only getting started.