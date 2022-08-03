Drinks & Such is an entirely new concept opening today in Calgary that might feel more like a tropical vacation than a normal night out for dinner.

Opening on 17th Avenue, this concept aims to resemble the beach house bars and oceanfront supper clubs you might find in the Mediterranean or on the South American coast.

Looking to become “the ultimate headquarters for all things drinks,” this new spot has plenty of options for food, late-night drinks, and lively entertainment.

The cuisine has many influences, using flavours from the Mediterranean, Mexico, America, and Italy. As for the drinks, there are handcrafted cocktails, local draught beer, amazing wines, and a wide variety of champagne selections.

Dished recently went and tried dishes with all different kinds of cultural and culinary influence, from the mango chicken tacos to the ancho chilli marinated half chicken served with citrus salad and a mango vinaigrette.

The interior here, which blends the outside and inside, has been beautifully decorated with wooden decor, clay pottery, and patio-style furniture that really does feel like the beach is just steps from the front door.

Relax, order a drink, try a couple of share plates, and escape the city for a little bit at this sunny new spot.

Drinks & Such

Address: 1406 – 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram