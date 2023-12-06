NewsWeather

Is it May or December? Alberta just shattered a bunch of heat records

Laine Mitchell
|
Dec 6 2023, 4:55 pm
FrankHH/Shutterstock

December may be in full swing in Alberta, but Mother Nature is still bringing the heat, with some spots in the province breaking heat records that have stood for decades.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has released its summary of the weather event that brought some serious warmth to parts of the province on Tuesday, breaking temperature records in the process.

Here’s a roundup of the spots that broke records yesterday:

Bow Island Area
New record of 18.6ºC
Old record of 12.8ºC set in 1962
Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Crowsnest Area
New record of 9.5ºC
Old record of 8ºC set in 1987
Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Esther Area
New record of 12.1ºC
Old record of 10.5ºC set in 1988
Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Hendrickson Creek Area
New record of 7.9ºC
Old record of 6.8ºC set in 2000
Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Milk River Area
New record of 16.6ºC
Old record of 9.6ºC set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Sundre Area
New record of 15.5ºC
Old record of 6.7ºC set in 1999
Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber Area
New record of 17.2ºC
Old record of 13ºC set in 1988
Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Waterton Park Area
New record of 14.3ºC
Old record of 12.5ºC set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Environment and Climate Change Canada added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

The temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.

