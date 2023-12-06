Is it May or December? Alberta just shattered a bunch of heat records

December may be in full swing in Alberta, but Mother Nature is still bringing the heat, with some spots in the province breaking heat records that have stood for decades.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has released its summary of the weather event that brought some serious warmth to parts of the province on Tuesday, breaking temperature records in the process.

Here’s a roundup of the spots that broke records yesterday:

Bow Island Area

New record of 18.6ºC

Old record of 12.8ºC set in 1962

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Crowsnest Area

New record of 9.5ºC

Old record of 8ºC set in 1987

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Esther Area

New record of 12.1ºC

Old record of 10.5ºC set in 1988

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Hendrickson Creek Area

New record of 7.9ºC

Old record of 6.8ºC set in 2000

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Milk River Area

New record of 16.6ºC

Old record of 9.6ºC set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Sundre Area

New record of 15.5ºC

Old record of 6.7ºC set in 1999

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber Area

New record of 17.2ºC

Old record of 13ºC set in 1988

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Waterton Park Area

New record of 14.3ºC

Old record of 12.5ºC set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Environment and Climate Change Canada added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

The temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.