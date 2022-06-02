Provincial museums and historic sites across Alberta have FREE admission this weekend

Alberta is full of cool attractions and sites, but it can get pricy to check them out, especially these days when most of us are trying to reduce our cost of living.

With that in mind, we’ve got good news for the budget-conscious adventurer: a number of attractions in Alberta will have free admission this weekend.

To mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, provincial museums, historic sites, and interpretive centres across Alberta are offering complimentary entry from June 3 to 5.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, and the Alberta government is hosting several events and activities in recognition.

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, free events and activities will take place on the Jubilee Weekend. From June 3 to 5, free admission will be offered at all provincial historic sites, museums and interpretative centres: https://t.co/GSZhOfNk9m pic.twitter.com/KrjfkAkhwp — Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) May 30, 2022

“Ranging from garden parties to art contests, there are many ways for Albertans to celebrate the province’s arts, culture and heritage and honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” reads the Alberta government’s website.

While admission will be free at each facility, we suggest visiting attractions’ respective websites for info about operating hours, ticket reservations, program schedules, and any additional fees for activities.

The Alberta provincial historic sites, museums, and interpretive centres that will have free admission this weekend include the following:

Brooks Aqueduct (Brooks)

Father Lacombe Chapel (St. Albert)

Fort George and Buckingham House (Elk Point)

Frank Slide Interpretive Centre (Frank)

Frog Lake provincial historic site (Frog Lake)

Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site (Fort MacLeod)

Historic Dunvegan (Dunvegan)

Leitch Collieries (Crowsnest Pass)

Lougheed House (Calgary)

Oil Sands Discovery Centre (Fort McMurray)

Okotoks Erratic – “Big Rock” (Okotoks)

Provincial Archives of Alberta (Edmonton)

Remington Carriage Museum (Cardston)

Reynolds-Alberta Museum (Wetaskiwin)

Royal Alberta Museum (Edmonton)

Royal Tyrrell Museum (Drumheller)

Rutherford House (Edmonton)

Stephansson House (Spruce View)

Turner Valley Gas Plant (Turner Valley)

Ukrainian Culture Heritage Village (northeast of Edmonton)

Victoria Settlement (Pakan)

Get planning your weekend adventure, Alberta – there’s lots to see!