9 former Flames players who changed teams in free agency

The Calgary Flames are in the early stages of a rebuild, meaning many players, especially veterans, have been and continue to be traded elsewhere.

Several players who were traded last season have once again found a new home over the past few days. Here’s a look at where they, and some others who once dawned the flaming C, have landed in free agency.

Elias Lindholm

Team: Boston Bruins

Contract: Seven years ($7.75 million AAV)

Despite some offensive struggles over the past two years, Elias Lindholm proved during his six seasons with the Flames that he can produce big numbers when placed on a line with talented wingers. He’ll certainly be getting that opportunity with the Boston Bruins.

Chris Tanev

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

Contract: Six years ($4.5 million AAV)

A six-year contract handed to a 34-year-old isn’t something you see every day, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are doing everything possible to upgrade their blue line. Should they get the elite shutdown defenceman that Chris Tanev was with the Flames for the past four seasons, they’ll be thrilled with this new addition.

Nikita Zadorov

Team: Boston Bruins

Contract: Six years ($5 million AAV)

Despite being a bottom-pairing defenceman for the two+ seasons he played with the Flames, Nikita Zadorov saw his stock raise a ton while playing for the Vancouver Canucks, particularly in the playoffs. While known mostly for his physicality, he has more offensive skill than many realize.

Tyler Toffoli

Team: San Jose Sharks

Contract: Four years ($6 million AAV)

Though he’s been a very good NHLer for a long time, Tyler Toffoli had never before signed a contract totalling more than $20 million. That is no longer the case, as the 32-year-old landed himself a solid deal with the San Jose Sharks.

Sean Monahan

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: Five years ($5.5 million AAV)

Sean Monahan has battled his way back from a few injury-riddled seasons and was able to earn himself a nice contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He will join his former linemate Johnny Gaudreau on a team that’s looking for much better fortunes in 2024-25.

T.J. Brodie

Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Contract: Two years ($3.75 million AAV)

After spending four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, T.J. Brodie was able to land with a young but highly skilled team, the Chicago Blackhawks. He’s no longer the same calibre of player as he was for many seasons with the Flames, but is still capable of playing top-four minutes.

Cam Talbot

Team: Detroit Red Wings

Contract: Two years ($2.5 million AAV)

Cam Talbot has bounced around plenty since spending the 2019-20 season with the Flames. After settling for a one-year deal last year with the LA Kings, he was able to make his way to the All-Star Game for the second time in his career. The impressive season saw him earn a bigger deal with the Detroit Red Wings this time around.

Dennis Gilbert

Team: Buffalo Sabres

Contract: One year ($825,000 AAV)

Before Dennis Gilbert joined the Flames organization, he was primarily an AHL player, having logged just 25 career NHL games. During his two seasons in Calgary, he was able to suit up for an additional 57, and, as a result, earned himself a one-way deal with the Buffalo Sabres.

A.J. Greer

Team: Florida Panthers

Contract: Two years ($850,000 AAV)

A.J. Greer suited up in 59 games with the Flames last season after being claimed off waivers in October. He doesn’t provide a ton of offence but is a highly-physical fourth-line player, who will now look to play a similar role for the Florida Panthers, who lost a similar player to the Flames in Ryan Lomberg.