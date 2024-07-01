Former Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan has a new home, signing a five-year, $27.5 million deal that will carry an average annual value (AAV) of $5.5 million.

There had been rumours that Monahan may rejoin the Flames, who had spent the first nine seasons of his career in Calgary. After leaving the Flames, he went to the Montreal Canadiens for parts of two seasons, which was another team who was reported to have interest in him today.

Monahan was traded by the Flames during the 2022 offseason after struggling to find his game due to numerous injuries. He has since regained his form, however, registering 26 goals and 59 points in a combined 83 games spilt between the Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets this past season.

This signing is a great fit for the Blue Jackets, who need help down the middle and appear to have gotten that. For Monahan, it allows him to reunite with former teammate and one of his best friends in Johnny Gaudreau. The two spent plenty of time together in Calgary, and could very well play alongside one another this coming season with the Blue Jackets.